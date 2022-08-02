Dexta Daps Wants More Jamaicans To Get Firearm License For Protection

Dancehall singer Dexta Daps says the time is now for more Jamaicans to own firearms for protection.

Many Jamaicans have been noting with concern the growing incidences of violence on the island, especially towards women and children. Rising dancehall star Dexta Daps is one Jamaican citizen who has expressed serious concern over what is happening in his country.

So much so that he believes that he has a solution that may help to decrease such acts of violence. According to the “Breaking News” deejay, now is the time to let citizens, particularly the vulnerable in society be allowed to defend themselves.

He made the comments while speaking with the STAR after his well-delivered set at Reggae Sumfest, dubbed The Return, this year.

“I mean me say it before, enuh. Everybody need to protect them own life, man or woman [so] we need to incorporate something in Jamaica where the people can defend themselves because it’s going to be super hard to fix the whole state of our country,” he explained.

His solution may seem a bit extreme to some as he is also suggesting that the government of Jamaica give people the right to bear arms. He added that it is the only thing he believes will create any sort of meaningful change.

Dexta Daps used Florida as an example of how the system might work. The deejay believes that giving citizens the right to bear arms will help to level the playing field. This he said will discourage criminals from randomly attacking people.

The “No Underwear” singer also said that he has a lot of respect for women and that they should not be underestimated. That’s one of the reasons he believes that they should be armed because a lot of criminals may think that they are easy targets but if they are given a fair chance to defend themselves then they may be able to help lessen criminal attacks.

Dexta Daps added that women and children should also consider investing in self-defence classes to give them an edge against unscrupulous criminals. According to him, the US is a good example of how these classes can work to deter crime.

“How old do you think Americans start classes like these from? Like age four, so what’s wrong with Jamaica? It’s just to incorporate steps that control certain things. It kinda grimy but these are the solutions me think a go fix things,” he added.

Since the start of this year, several well-known artists, have also expressed disgust at the rising crime rate on the island. Some of the more renowned artists who stepped up to call for action included Bounty Killer, Beenie Man and Popcaan.

Popcaan even took to social media to express his concern about the state of crime. “I would love to know what causing these war and senseless killing, it nuh look good!! It’s sad and frustrating. Man them killing kids for what reason? Killing so much woman for what reason? Killing 60 year old woman,” he tweeted at the time.

Respected manager and producer Romeich Major also expressed his concern via social media. Using Instagram he said, “even if one person read this message and make a change, I give thanks.”

Dexta Daps also took some time out during the interview to let fans know that he is working hard on being an ambassador for dancehall and that he appreciates their support. He added that his focus at this time was to make sure that brand dancehall and brand reggae reach the heights of its fullest potential.