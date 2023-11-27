Deputy Prime Minister Hanley Hails Strength of Our People in 2024 New Year’s Message

By Devonne Cornelius

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Jan 1, 2024 (ZIZ Newsroom): Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has delivered the 2024 New Year’s Address on behalf of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew who is currently battling the flu virus and is unable to deliver the New Year’s address live.

Dr. Hanley in his New Year’s address said, “As we embrace the dawn of a new year, I extend my heartfelt New Year’s greetings to each and every one of you. The year 2024 beckons with the promise of a fresh start, renewed hope, and the opportunity to collectively shape our destiny.”

He added: “Reflecting on the challenges and uncertainties we faced in the past year, I am deeply moved by your resilience, cooperation, and unwavering hope. In the face of adversity, you have demonstrated the strength that defines our nation. Today, I express my sincere gratitude for your trust and patience in your government, as we navigate the path toward a brighter tomorrow and toward our Sustainable Island State.”

In his remarks, Dr. Hanley highlighted several economic sectors that the administration has been concentrating on: housing, with the commencement of new home construction; education, with the reintroduction of the One-to-One Laptop Program and tuition-free education at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College; healthcare, with improvements to equipment at the Joseph N. France General Hospital and other medical centers across the Federation; and other sectors, including national security, tourism, and agriculture.

The country’s young people were specifically urged to seize the chance to further their education to improve themselves.

“You hold the key to a future liberated from the shadows of crime and violence. You are inherently deserving of greatness, and your choices today wield the power to shape the destiny of our nation tomorrow. Embrace your potential and take control of your destiny—it is in your hands to create a brighter future for yourselves and our country,” the deputy prime minister said.