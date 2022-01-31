Depusoir Charged For Several Offences

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 28, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 22-year-old Raheem “Raw” Depusoir of Belle Vue for several offences.

On January 24, 2022, Depusoir was charged for two (2) counts of Battery on Police, two (2) counts of Resisting Arrest, two (2) counts of Obstruction, one (1) count of Escaping Lawful Custody, and one (1) count of Malicious Damage.

On January 25, 2022, he was charged for the offences of Larceny of Cattle to wit a Horse, Taking a Vehicle Without the Consent of the Owner and Robbery.

He received bail on January 26, 2022, in the sum of $25,000 with two sureties to appear before the Basseterre Magistrate Court on April 04, 2022, and before the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on May 09, 2022. His bail conditions are to report to the Basseterre Police Station weekly and to have no contact with the Virtual Complainants.