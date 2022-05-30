Department of Physical Development and Environment to Hold Orientation Session for Developers on Nevis

The session is open to people who are stakeholders in any development including homeowners and prospective homeowners, bankers, insurance agents, architects, surveyors and contractors.

During this session information relating to the requirements for building and development, as well as improvements in the application process and planning laws will be shared.

Date: Wednesday 1st June, 2022

Location: St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Your participation is appreciated.