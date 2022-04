Department of Labour Advertises Vacancies in Nevis

The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Charlestown, Nevis, April 14, 2022 (NIA) — The following is a notice from the Department of Labour in Nevis.

The Department of Labour is advertising a number of positions that are available to be filled. They are lumberyard supervisors, truck drivers, paint mixers, assistant design decorators, floor assistants for scrap metal recycling, upholstery assistant, and nail technician.

Interested persons are asked to visit the Department of Labour on Main Street, Charlestown.

For further information, contact the Department of Labour at 469-5521, extension 2047 or 2048; or send an email to [email protected] .

Functioning as an employment agency, the Department of Labour provides for the placement of potential applicants. It also aims to assist employers in finding persons to fill positions that are vacant.