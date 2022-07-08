Department of Gender Affairs Girls Mentorship Programme

The Department of Gender Affairs serves vulnerable populations through advocacy, education, empowerment and enhancement of individuals by utilizing programmes that promote equality, growth and development. The Department of Gender Affairs invites interested and committed females to apply to become mentors to adolescent girls between the ages of 12-18 years old. Applications can be collected at the Department of Gender Affairs, the Green building located on Victoria Road, Basseterre. For more information, feel free to contact us at 467-1223 or 662-2035.

There is no deadline date.