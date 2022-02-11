Department Of Agriculture Undertaking 3-Day Land Compliance Project To Rectify Land Disputes Between Ottley’s & Dieppe Bay

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 10, 2021 — The Land Management Unit in the Department of Agriculture is conducting a three-day compliance project in District 2 which covers land ranging from Ottley’s to Dieppe Bay.

The project which commenced on Monday, 7th February 2022 will aid in the resolution of land disputes and will also assist in conflict that stems from small numbers of regularized farmers residing in what has been deemed one of the most populated farming areas.

Over the next few days, the project will also seek to eliminate and reduce the land issues within the district, regularize farmers who may or may not be occupying Lands without authorization, establish boundaries where needed and ensure farmers are complying with the terms and conditions outlined in their Lease Agreement.

The Land Management Unit will also seek to identify and inform farmers squatting on Sustainable Lands and will through this task, enhance collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Sustainable Development.

The three-day Compliance Project will continue on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th February 2022.