Delegation From UVI Meets With Education Officials on Nevis

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, November 01, 2022 (NIA) — Hon. Troy Liburd, Jr. Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), welcomed a delegation of 18 faculty members of the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) to his office on October 27, 2022, to hold discussions in an effort to strengthen the partnership between the entities.

During brief remarks, Mr. Liburd expressed satisfaction with the importance the university placed on their relationship with Nevis and its people.

“I am indeed delighted this morning that so many of you have come…I didn’t expect so many people. That makes me feel good. It shows that Nevis is important to the University of the Virgin Islands so you have brought so many people, and I’m sure that we would have a very robust and good discussion and I’m hopeful that at the end of the discussion that we would have something in the best interest of the University of the Virgin Islands and of course the people of Nevis, the young people of Nevis who are seeking to further their education.

“We are hopeful that whatever comes out of our discussion that it would sway more young people to choose the University of the Virgin Islands because it would be such a good deal that Nevisian students would not be able to resist it. So I’m very, very happy that all of you have come,” he said.

Dr. Kendra Harris, Dean of the School of Business at the UVI, gave the Department of Information some insight into the visit.

“We are here today, this past three days in St. Kitts and Nevis meeting with a number of dear close constituents in the country, ensuring that we can further our partnership through our memorandum of understanding that we have with both the government and the college here,” she said.

Mr. Mitchell Neaves, Vice President for Instructional Advancement at the UVI, added that their visit to Nevis was specific to the needs on the island.

“We brought with us a delegation of 18 individuals to strengthen and leverage the relationship we have with the stakeholders here on Nevis and to ensure we are being good partners in determining what the needs are and how we can operate to continue to facilitate mutually satisfying relationships between Nevis and the University of the Virgin Islands,” he explained.

Also present were Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, who chaired the brief welcome ceremony; and Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education.