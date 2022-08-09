Delayed Start Time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup Match, Powered by Kent Water Purifiers

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed there will be a delay in the start of the second match in the Gold medal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers T20I between West Indies and India to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts today, August 1st.