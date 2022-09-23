Defense Force Training Program

The St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force Band under the tutelage of Director of Music Captain Sylvester Charles is embarking on a new Beginner’s Training/Recruitment Program 2022.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force Band is looking for persons over the age of 14 who are interested in learning music and playing an instrument to come and take advantage of this FREE and exciting opportunity.

The beginners training will be in the disciplines of Woodwind and Brass instruments (Clarinets, Saxophones, Trumpets, Baritones, Trombones, Basses and Flutes) and percussions (drums).

Enrollment begins on Tuesday 27th September 2022 at 5:30 pm at the Camp Springfield

Band Hall.

Interested persons are asked to contact any of the below members for additional information.

Capt. Sylvester Charles/Bandmaster at 663 5393, Sgt Cloris Wilkinson at 668 9520 or

LCP Romaine Belgrove at 665 1778.