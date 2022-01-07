Deadline Extension for Dubai Expo Essay Competition

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 7, 2022 (ZIZ) — The deadline for the Department of Youth Empowerment’s essay competition has been extended to January 17th.

Through the competition, the Ministries of Youth in both St. Kitts and Nevis will allow 15 successful participants the opportunity to experience Expo Dubai 2020 this year.

According to the Department, the nationwide essay competition is being hosted to allow for fairness and transparency in the selection of the 15 young persons.

Interested young persons between the ages of 15-19 are encouraged to write an essay of 1500-2000 words on the topic: “How do we sustainably grow food to meet future demands.”

The intended date for travel will be February 27th, 2022 to March 7th, 2022.

Successful participants must be fully vaccinated, and have a US Visa.

The author’s name, address, and contact information must be included with submissions and emailed to [email protected] or delivered to the Department of Youth on either St. Kitts or Nevis before the deadline.

The previous deadline for submissions which was Friday, 7th January, has been extended to Monday 17th January.