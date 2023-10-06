Dead Body Found At Sprott Street

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 8, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are investigating the circumstances that led to a man’s death after his body was found in his home on Sprott Street on Saturday night.

The police responded to the call around 7pm. Neighbours said earlier in the day they smelled an odour coming for the residence but thought it might have been a dead animal.

According to the police a neighbor called and reported a number of flies around the residence.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the decomposing body of 60 year old Emmett Lambert.

The Forensics team was called to the scene to examine and remove the body but the decomposed state of the body reportedly made moving it difficult.

Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #2 the Hon. Marsha Henderson was also on the scene speaking with family members of the deceased and police officers.

The cause of death has not been determined as yet.

Investigations are ongoing.