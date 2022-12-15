Date and Venue Change for National Swimwear Pageant

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Date and Venue Change for National Swimwear Pageant
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 15, 2022 (SKNNCC) — The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) has announced a date and venue change for the National Swimwear Pageant. This action was necessary due to logistical and operational changes put in place to ensure the successful staging of the  Pageant. The Pageant will now take place on Tuesday, December 27 at “Sugar Mas  Wonderland”, Carnival Village. 

It is expected that the venue will be transformed for the Pageant to include a pre-show welcome experience featuring folklore and entertainment for visitors and residents to enjoy. The show will also feature spectacular live performances by Venelle Powell, Erica  Edwards and Nicha B who will all be backed by the J’nysis Band. 

Four (4) contestants are slated to vie for the coveted crown of the Miss National Carnival  Swimwear Pageant. They are Arcadia Harrigan – Miss Azul Printers, Nevilla Douglas – Miss Flow, Kellane Gayle – Miss Carambola White Sands and Toriyana Freeman – Miss  St Kitts Marriott Resort.  

See also

Tickets for the National Carnival Swimwear Pageant slated for Tuesday, December 27 at  Carnival Village are available online at www.skncarnival.com and at the Carnival  Secretariat in the EC Daniel Building on Cayon Street. Tickets that have been purchased to date will be transferable to the new date.