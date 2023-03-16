Dancehall Group T.O.K. Reunites To Tribute Late DJ Arif Cooper

Reggae Dancehall group T.O.K. reunited on Tuesday as they paid tribute to the late DJ Arif Cooper, who passed away last week while working at an entertainment event in Kingston.

The DJ reportedly suffered a heart attack during the early morning hours of March 5 while working at an event held at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St Andrew. Fans reported that the DJ had been deejaying when he suddenly collapsed and had a “seizure.”

On Tuesday night, Cooper’s FAME 95 FM family paid tribute to the artist for his ‘Nine Night’ where many of his friends and colleagues in the music fraternity turned out to celebrate his life and reminisce on the impact he had on reggae and dancehall music.

T.O.K. member Bay-C dedicated their song “Guardian Angel,” which was produced by the late Cooper. “This song was produced by Arif Cooper, mi brother. Sleep with the angels,” Bay-C said as the group began singing the hit song.

T.O.K is formed by artists Bay-C, Craigy T, and Alexx. The song was released via the group’s 2009 album, Our World. Cooper’s close friend, Dream Weekend promoter Scott Dunn, also shared that he became emotional at the tribute.

“TOK, I was composed last night, but rewatching this video has me bawling like a baby. It’s truly a beautiful song and I can’t imagine how happy Arif is looking down and seeing the group together,” he wrote on Instagram.

Cooper, who is affectionally called ‘Supa Coop,’ had hundreds of people turning out at his Nine Night where his friends like DJ Scientist spoke about his close friendship with the DJ and producer who helped his career and personal development.

Singer Maxi Priest, Sean Paul, Charly Black, and others also paid tribute to him. “The music fraternity has lost a truly gifted musician, producer and broadcaster who made his mark on us all,” Maxi Priest wrote on Twitter.

Charly Black also shared that Cooper was his close friend, and they also collaborated recently on his album No Excuses, and he was shocked and saddened by his friend’s passing.