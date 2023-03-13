Dame Marcella Leads the List of Females Awarded on International Women’s Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2023 (SKNIS): Eleven females in St. Kitts and Nevis were recognized for outstanding achievement and blazing a trail in various spheres throughout the twin-island Federation on Wednesday, March 08, 2023, during the International Women’s Day Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony, held at Government House, saw six women receiving the Pioneer Award. The awardees were women who are the first in their field of work or area of discipline. The recipients were Adeola Moore, the first female Chief Executive Officer at the St. Christopher and Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA); Kerrise Hanley, the first female Boat Captain of SCASPA; Thelma Richards, the first female Head of the Government’s Civil Service; Jahzara Claxton, the first (local) female Cricketer to make the West West Indies Team; Jermellia Henry, the first female member of the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association, and Angella Hamilton, the first female Referee of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association.

Receiving the Department of Gender Affairs awards were Vertali Henderson, Shirnaldeen Lewis, Trellor Fraites and Jihan Williams. Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd was awarded the Ceiling Shatter Award for being the first female Governor-General.

Virgil Jeffers, Director of the Department of Gender Affairs, expressed that the ceremony allows the Ministry to publicly acknowledge the accomplishments of society’s exemplary females.

“We applaud their remarkable accomplishments through overcoming barriers, pushing boundaries, serving as mentors and inspiration, demonstrating service and compassion for others; and creating transformation towards a more gender-balanced world. We congratulate and commend our awardees for their commitment and contribution to the growth of our Federation,” said Mr. Jeffers.

The director strongly encouraged men to support and motivate all women so that they can continue to forge ahead in future endeavours.