DaBaby Was At His Home Near Charlotte When 1 Person Was Shot

An unnamed person has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident at DaBaby’s $2.3m property in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13.

Troutman police department officials have confirmed the incident and told media that a call came in from the home of DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, around 7:45 p.m. reporting a shooting.

According to a report posted by the Iredell County Facebook account, “A call came into Iredell County 911 reporting that a subject had been shot on the property of rapper Jonathan ‘DaBaby’ Kirk. The shooting reportedly occurred near the football field on the property. Initial reports indicate that the subject who was shot had trespassed onto the property.”

The report added that the alleged trespasser had a “wound to the lower extremity” and that the 911 responder had instructed the caller to “secure his weapon” before police arrived. However, the caller, who appeared to be the shooter, refused tensely, noting “There could be more intruders” on the property.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby local medical facility. Troutman police have not released further details naming the shooter or the victim, and according to Rolling Stone, a Department spokesperson said it was an “isolated incident,” and there is no further threat to the community.

DaBaby nor his team has reacted to the incident. The rapper moved into the Troutman community and the 11,000-square foot mansion back in December 2019, but his presence has not been entirely peaceful.

Local police say that within a year of him living there, there were 31 calls concerning his property or himself.

The complaints spanned noise levels, domestic arguments, and construction noise where it is reported that the rapper is building guard towers and installing stadium type floodlights on the property, the Charlotte Ledger claimed

His property which was listed on a realtor site in 2019, shows that it is a luxurious five-bed mansion with eight bathrooms that is in an enclosed compound with a football field and a pool.

Meanwhile, DaBaby is known to be armed and also has firearm offenses in his past, with the 2018 fatal shooting of a man at a Walmart in North Carolina. DaBaby claimed he shot a man in self-defense during a fight. He was convicted of the misdemeanor of carrying a concealed weapon but not murder or manslaughter.

The rapper served a suspended 30-day jail sentence and 12 months of unsupervised probation.