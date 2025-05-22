OECS partners with Government of St Kitts and Nevis for Third Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025, OECS partners with Government of St Kitts and Nevis for Third...  Water services department uses low lying drones to identify ground water areas across island  Nevis Cricket Association announces squad for 2025 Leeward Islands T-20 Tournament  Government passes Prison (Amendment) Bill 2025 to strengthen citizen security  St Kitts and Nevis to host 28th Meeting of COFCOR in Basseterre  NCCU collaborates with two schools as part of ‘Adopt-a-School’ initiative 
Local News

Cyber Nations Programme 2025 training begins, PM Drew gives laptops to… 

09 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Saint Kitts &amp; Nevis News.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados
Cyber Nations Programme 2025 training begins, PM Drew gives laptops to participants
Cyber Nations Programme 2025 training begins, PM Drew gives laptops to participants

Prime Minister Terrance Drew has handed over laptops to the group training as a part of the Cyber Nations Programme 2025. The training initiative has officially started, with the handover of the laptops from the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

The officials have shared some images from the handover of the laptops on Thursday June 05. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has shared that the training programme is a part of the government’s efforts to improve cyber security.

The distribution marked the official beginning of the government’s ambitious cybersecurity training initiative. The laptops will also help in making sure that the youngsters of the country can access digital education in a better more experience oriented way.

The programme is being done in partnership between the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and Protexxa. The organization is a leading Canadian cybersecurity training provider and is dedicated to bringing dedicated cyber training.

The officials have shared that the cyber Nations Programme 2025 is dedicated to improving the capacity of the nation’s workforce. The training programme will be beneficial for the benefit of the people.

The training programme is offering the participants internationally recognized certifications and hands-on, work-integrated learning opportunities. The officials have shared that this is important for the youngsters to have knowledge about the high-demand field of cybersecurity.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew delivered some remarks at the handover of the laptops. Dr Drew also applauded the participants for embracing this unique opportunity.

He told the participants that the programme was a gateway to well-paying, future-ready careers for their future. At the same time, the Prime Minister also said that his government is committed to building a digitally advanced and cyber-resilient nation.

The laptops which were given to the participants will help them in mastering their craft and exploring the field of cyber security in a more profitable light.

He highlighted that it is also important for the youngsters to understand the threats that can come from the cyber world and deal with these threats accordingly

Support us

Related News

31 May 2025

Basseterre High school recieves photocopy machine donation from local business 

22 May 2025

Nevis Culturama 51 returns, celebrating “Nevisian Pride! Second to None! 

27 May 2025

Abena Amory, daughter of Former Nevis Premier Vance Amory, to perform at St Kitts Music Fe...

25 May 2025

Minister Denzil Douglas pays tribute to SKNLP Pioneers after 93rd Anniversary Conference 