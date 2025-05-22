Cyber Nations Programme 2025 training begins, PM Drew gives laptops to… 

Prime Minister Terrance Drew has handed over laptops to the group training as a part of the Cyber Nations Programme 2025. The training initiative has officially started, with the handover of the laptops from the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

The officials have shared some images from the handover of the laptops on Thursday June 05. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has shared that the training programme is a part of the government’s efforts to improve cyber security.

The distribution marked the official beginning of the government’s ambitious cybersecurity training initiative. The laptops will also help in making sure that the youngsters of the country can access digital education in a better more experience oriented way.

The programme is being done in partnership between the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and Protexxa. The organization is a leading Canadian cybersecurity training provider and is dedicated to bringing dedicated cyber training.

The officials have shared that the cyber Nations Programme 2025 is dedicated to improving the capacity of the nation’s workforce. The training programme will be beneficial for the benefit of the people.

The training programme is offering the participants internationally recognized certifications and hands-on, work-integrated learning opportunities. The officials have shared that this is important for the youngsters to have knowledge about the high-demand field of cybersecurity.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew delivered some remarks at the handover of the laptops. Dr Drew also applauded the participants for embracing this unique opportunity.

He told the participants that the programme was a gateway to well-paying, future-ready careers for their future. At the same time, the Prime Minister also said that his government is committed to building a digitally advanced and cyber-resilient nation.

The laptops which were given to the participants will help them in mastering their craft and exploring the field of cyber security in a more profitable light.

He highlighted that it is also important for the youngsters to understand the threats that can come from the cyber world and deal with these threats accordingly