CXC® Data Intelligence Gateway Consultation Sessions in Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica, June 27, 2022 (CXC) – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) team of Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO, Dr Eduardo Ali, Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO, and Mr Andre Blair, Systems Database Analyst, recently engaged government stakeholders in Jamaica on a newly developed component of CXC’s digital transformation framework.

On Wednesday, 15 June 2022, the CXC® team met with the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, to share how the organisation has digitally transformed the analysis of their data. Mr Blair demonstrated the capabilities of the CXC® Data Intelligence Gateway (CDIG) and how it can provide Ministries of Education, education administrators, senior policy officials, principals and researchers with secure access to relevant information on aggregated, quantitative student data, organised via dashboards.

Dr Wesley and Mr Blair also met with the Honourable Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth, Mrs Maureen Dwyer, Permanent Secretary (Ag), Dr Kasan Troupe, Chief Education Officer (Ag), Mrs Viviene Johnson, Senior Director, Policy Analysis and Research and Dr Steven Kerr, Director, Policy Analysis and Research of the Ministry of Education and Youth on Friday, 17 June 2022. During this session, CXC® provided an update to the Ministry on customisations of the CDIG application which were requested based on characteristics of the Jamaican education system. This feature is available to all countries as CXC® recognises the impact of varying national circumstances.

Earlier that day, Mr Blair conducted a training session with a team led by Mrs Sharon Burnett, Deputy Director of the Overseas Examinations Commission (office of the CXC® Local Registrar in Jamaica).

The CXC® Data Intelligence Gateway is another means by which CXC® is adding value to the educational landscape of the region by providing real-time statistical data which is both comparative and descriptive. Each country can use learner profiles and access data trends, candidate entry analytics and learning performance and quality analytics which will assist with policymaking across the region.