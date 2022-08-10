Curfew declared in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown amid violent anti-government protests

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Freetown, Sierra Leone on Wednesday, protesting inflation and the rising cost of living in the West African country, according to people that CNN spoke to.

The protests grew violent at times. Graphic images and video of battered and seriously injured protesters and some members of security forces could be seen on social media. Security forces were also seen firing guns at citizens.

CNN has verified the videos were filmed in Sierra Leone at various times on Wednesday.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh declared a nationwide curfew on Wednesday from 3 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) while President Julius Maada Bio is out of the country.

CNN has not been able yet to verify the number of people injured or killed in the protests. During a televised speech announcing the curfew, Jalloh referred to the protesters and the loss of lives without giving more details.

Read More