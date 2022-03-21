Charlestown, Nevis, March 18th, 2022:– Culturama 48 Slogan Selected “Fete and Celebrate, Nevis Culturama 48!” – is the winning slogan for the forty-eight anniversary of Nevis’ Culturama Festival which will be celebrated from July 21st to August 2nd, 2022.

The winning slogan was penned by Hardtimes resident Verna Thibou and was selected from a record number of 461 entries that were submitted into the Culturama 48 Slogan Contest which ran over a period of four weeks.

Ms. Thibou will receive a cash prize of $500.00, two sets of complimentary tickets to all Culturama 48 activities, and a plaque.

The Culturama Secretariat takes this opportunity to congratulate Ms. Verna Thibou for her winning slogan and to thank all those persons who participated in the 2022 Nevis Culturama Festival Slogan Competition.