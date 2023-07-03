Cuban Scholarships For The 2024 Academic Year

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 5, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Twenty scholarships from the Republic of Cuba are available for residents in St. Kitts and Nevis to study in Cuba for the 2024 academic year.

There are:

Seven scholarships for a career in Medicine;

Seven scholarships for Bachelor of Nursing;

Four scholarships for Postgraduate Medicine (only for graduates in Cuba);

One scholarship for Health Technology (short cycle higher education programme); and one scholarship for non-medical careers.

The school year is scheduled to start in February 2024. Students should arrive in Cuba ten days before the date established for the beginning of the school year. To qualify for medical specialties, the candidate must have graduated in Cuba with a medical degree.

The deadline for submission of required documentation to the Embassy is 25th October, 2023.Persons can find more information at links accompanying this news item at zizonline.com.

Links

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/78517e46-d877-a100-b57c-570229edbc20/Scholarship_Requirements_2024_School_Year.pdf

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/1f811282-da0a-aa50-1df1-a036fe427a8f/Medical_specialties_to_be_offered_in_the_Scholarship_for_the_year_2024.01.pdf

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/b169dda4-6ae6-389e-484e-55f6dd2ed0f6/Careers_for_non_medical_studies.01.pdf