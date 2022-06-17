Cuban Scholarships for 2023 Are Now Available

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public that Academic Scholarships to pursue studies in the Republic of Cuba commencing at the start of the 2023 academic year are now available.

A total of nine (9) scholarships is being offered to interested persons from Saint Kitts and Nevis to pursue degrees in the following areas:

Five (5) for Medicine

One (1) for Nursing/Health Technology

Two (2) for specialization in Medicine

One (1) for a non-medical discipline

It is important for applicants to note that those who wish to pursue a medical specialty must have graduated from Cuba with a medical degree. Eligible candidates should be less than 25 years old, be a high school or college graduate, and come from a low-income family.

Interested persons should submit a certified copy of his/her degree, certified copy of transcripts, original health certificate indicating a negative HIV test result, certificate to indicate that the applicant is not pregnant (in the case of females), a criminal record, and ten photos (size 1 x 1 inch) to Ms. Jamilah Adams at the Human Resource Management Department at Government Headquarters. The deadline for submission of applications and supporting documents is 31st August, 2022.