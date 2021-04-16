Sky News- Raul Castro, Fidel’s brother, is resigning his leadership of Cuba’s Communist party. The 89-year-old made the announcement at the opening of the eighth congress of the party. Mr. Castro said he was retiring with a sense of having “fulfilled his mission and confident in the future of the fatherland”. Image: Raul Castro, left, […]
Cuba: The Last Castro Revolutionary Resigning as Communist Party Leader – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
