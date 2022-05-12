Cuba Congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis for Diplomatic Ties

From its Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Ministry ratified the will to strengthen cooperation ties between both nations.

In 2021, a medical brigade of the Henry Reeve international contingent participated in the fight against Covid-19 in the Caribbean islands for more than a year.

The medics performed more than 60,400 medical care procedures, undertook 4,871 minor surgeries and took 23,000 PCR samples. They also participated in the preparation of protocols for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Earlier this year, diplomatic authorities of both nations ratified the positive state of diplomatic and bilateral relations.

St. Kitts and Nevis maintain an invariable position in international organizations against the economic, financial and commercial siege imposed by the United States on Cuba.