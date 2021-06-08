By Amelia Robinson, CNW Reporter Photo: Associated Press Barbados welcomed back cruise ships to its shores starting with all passengers on board being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This was disclosed by tourism Minister Lisa Cummins on Saturday. “We are preparing…to welcome back for the first time in over 15 months’ cruise ships to Barbados. […]
Cruise Ships Return to Barbados with Vaccinated Tourists – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
