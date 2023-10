The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 10 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom):The police are investigating the shooting death of Ibal Tyson of Lowe Street, Nevis.

According to a notice, police from the Charlestown Police Station responded to a report of a shooting incident at Craddock Road on Tuesday.

Pictures of the scene show a blue car with a motionless body inside.

More details will be provided as they become available.