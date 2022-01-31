COVID-19 Task Force Mulls Restart Of Organized Football, Drag Racing And Other Sports In St Kitts And Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 29, 2022 (SKNIS): Members of the National COVID-19 Task Force have expressed a strong desire to see the resumption of organized sports in St Kitts and Nevis and are encouraging members of the respective organizations to develop a restart plan that outlines how competitions can proceed safely for athletes, coaches, officials and spectators.

During the January 26, NEOC COVID-19 Briefing, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, said that he is prepared to meet with sports administrators and executives to discuss health and safety protocols that must be followed.

Mr. Samuel said that he received a resumption proposal from the drag racing team in Nevis. The proposal received a favourable response from the committee and was forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration. Additionally, discussions with St Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) were productive.

“Football is a religion here in St. Kitts and Nevis and we need to get this sporting activity going,” he explained, noting that protocols were previously developed for international football matches. These protocols can be tweaked to facilitate league competitions.

Chairman Samuel added that he would organize meetings with officials that do not reach out to the Task Force so that they can be updated on appropriate protocols to be taken. This will allow a level playing field for all sports organizers.