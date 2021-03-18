COVAX Corona Vaccines on the Way to Caribbean – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

COVAX, the global mechanism for equitable distribution of vaccines, is expected to increase shipments of coronavirus vaccines soon, with many Caribbean countries getting their first shipments in coming days, according to Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr. Carissa Etienne. Jamaica on Monday became the first Caribbean country to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shipment through […]
Vaccine Equity Main Topic of OECS Meet with WHO Head - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Thu Mar 18 , 2021