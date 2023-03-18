Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School Hosts Down Syndrome Awareness Motorcade

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 17th March 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom)—Teachers, students, staff, and parents of the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School took the streets of Basseterre on Friday morning in a motorcade to raise awareness for the genetic disorder Down Syndrome.

Participants wore their colorful socks which represent the three copies of chromosomes found in persons with Down Syndrome.

Teacher at Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, Haddiya Jeffers said the motorcade was a success last year and as such, it was brought back this year.

Teacher at Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, Haddiya Jeffers

She stated, “We’re doing our motorcade, something that we did last year and we found that it was really pleasing to the public and especially the Down Syndrome students. They really enjoyed it. We are going to display our pretty socks mix match socks, pattern socks, colorful socks, anything that helps to spread awareness for our Down syndrome students, as well as older people in the Federation who are living with this disability.”

She also provided the theme for this year and encouraged the general public to wear their colorful socks in solidarity with persons living with the disorder on World Down Syndrome Day.

“Our theme for this year is with us, not for us. So we hope to see you with us on Tuesday, March 21st, wearing your pretty socks.”

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21st each year.