The protest fever over concerns about mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 has spread to Antigua and Barbuda with protest marches. Citizens heeded the call from a group called Freedom Fighters for Antigua and Barbuda, to protest about several issues including no to jab IDs, mandatory jabs, state of emergency, curfew and masks. A group converged earlier this afternoon […]

The Americas, especially cities in Latin America, is fast gaining popularity among digital nomads. The low cost of living and incredible culture and travel make it an attractive place for people who want to live abroad or get out of their own country for a while.