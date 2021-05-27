By Monique Washington Convicted murderer, Jamaican National Alston “ Mark” Phillips, will be serving the rest of his life in prison for taking the life of Lydia Jacobs in June 2017. On Thursday (May 27), Justice Ermin Moise sentenced Phillips to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 35 years, for murder. He was also […]
Convicted murderer gets life sentence – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
By Monique Washington Convicted murderer, Jamaican National Alston “ Mark” Phillips, will be serving the rest of his life in prison for taking the life of Lydia Jacobs in June 2017. On Thursday (May 27), Justice Ermin Moise sentenced Phillips to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 35 years, for murder. He was also […]