Consumer Protection to Form Part of the Government’s Good Governance and Legislative Agenda

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 12, 2023 (SKNIS): The Consumer Affairs Department (CAD), through the Federal Parliament will seek to table several legislations in 2023, aimed at further protecting consumers in St. Kitts and Nevis.

This was according to the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, during his address on the occasion of Consumer Awareness Week which will run from March 12-17, 2023.

“The Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, and Consumer Affairs places a high priority on the overall satisfaction of the consumers in our Federation. Therefore, in 2023 the Ministry and by extension, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will proceed with the reintroduction of the CARICOM Consumer Protection Bill for its first reading within the National Assembly. This would begin the national consultative discussion among the population,” said Minister Dr. Douglas.

The Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas establishing the CSME provides for action to promote and protect the interest of consumers within the Member States. Senior Minister Dr. Douglas said that the CARICOM Consumer Protection Bill will form part of the discussion in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The government will endeavor to have the CARICOM Consumer Protection Bill pass through all required readings towards its adoption in 2023. Having completed this process, the Federation will transition into the modern era of consumer protection, offering the Consumer Affairs Department greater legislative scope to issue citations for infractions which will redound to the benefit of our consumers,” he said. “Consumer issues are multifaceted. Therefore, special attention must be given to raising the level of public awareness in relation to the consequences of a business model which results in adverse effects for our environment and, by extension, the planet.”

Dr. Douglas noted that the Consumer Affairs Department (CAD) “will continue to provide information to better protect consumers in the Federation as they undertake transactions in the marketplace while lending support to the formulation of public policy which will support the development of sustainable consumer goods.”