Consultations for National Budget 2026 begin in Saddlers 

Residents of the Saddlers community and surrounding villages were invited to be the first people in the country to provide feedback on the 2026 National Budget. The session was hosted on October 16 and the people were given the opportunity to share their opinions on matters of national importance.

The budget consultations have been a part of the country’s transparency agenda and are hosted every year. The people are given the opportunity to work with their leaders and share their expectations with the leaders.

The Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew was also present at the event and heard the people of the island as they shared what they considered important to be included in the 2026 Budget. The Prime Minister has shared that he was delighted to have the opportunity to interact with the people.

The officials have shared that the members of the community were eager in participating in the event. The consultations were hosted at the Saddlers Primary School on Tuesday and culminated into a series of activities.

The officials have shared that the event was hosted under the theme, “Turning Conversations into Action: Building Our Sustainable Island State Together.” The conversations, according to the leadership of the country will play a crucial role in developing the National Budget of the country.

The members of the Ministry of Finance were also present at the event and shared the glimpses from the event on the social media handles. The organization has shared that they will continue to organize these consultations in different parts of the island nation.

The officials have shared that the members of the community and their opinions in the development of the National Budget are both crucial arenas to make sure that the needs of the people are adequately reflected in the future of the country of which they are a part.

The Budget consultations will be hosted in all the communities of the island bringing the people together in the spirit of good governance.