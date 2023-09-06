Concerned Citizens for A Better Mcknight Makes Donation to Irish Town Primary School

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 8, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Concerned Citizens for a Better McKnight donated school supplies to students of their adopted school, the Irish Town Primary in a short ceremony on the school’s compound on Friday (September 8, 2023).

During the ceremony, Member of the group, Sylvia Pemberton-Richards explained that this year marks the 13th year of this initiative and the donation this year is to the grade 2 students.

Member of the Concerned Citizens for a Better McKnight, Sylvia Pemberton-Richards

“This is our 13th year and we will be presenting bags and school supplies to the grade 2 class this year. Every year we present to a different class. So, this year we’ll be giving the grade 2 students, all 16 of you, will get a bag with some school supplies. In addition to that, we’ll give an additional four bags to the school and they can give it to whoever they see is fitting.”

She also outlined what each student received in the school bags.

School supplies donated to the Irish Town Primary School’s grade two class by the Concerned Citizens for a Better McKnight

“Now, each bag will contain the following: three large exercise books, black and white books, one penmanship book, three pencils, four pencil top erasers, one large eraser, one ruler, one sharpener, one box of crayons, and two glue sticks.”

Following her remarks, Businessman, Scott Caines encouraged the students to use their time in school wisely.

He also distributed the school bags to the students.

Businessman, Scott Caines distributing school supplies to Irish Town Primary student