Conaree Shooting Under Investigation

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 20, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Conaree, on Monday night.

According to a police statement the incident occurred between 7PM and 8PM.

The police say Hance Lawrence of Conaree was entering his yard when several shots were fired at him.

He escaped into his home without sustaining any injury. The Crime Scene Unit processed the area and recovered twelve (12) spent bullet shells and two (2) warhead bullets.

These and other pieces of evidence were taken into Police custody.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.