Conaree Gut Punch Spurs 2-0, St. Peters Blow Lead for Draw

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2022 — The race for the finals in the SKNFA Super Six Playoffs is wide open after SOL IAS Conaree delivered a big 2-0 victory over Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs on Friday at the Warner Park. Conaree left it late, scoring both goals in the 80th minute from Wazim Howe and Kadeen Lewis in the 85th minute. That result has shot Conaree to the top of the table with seven points after four matches, with just one match remaining in the playoffs. Coach Al Richards said this win puts them in a good position to qualify for the finals of the Super Six. “I told them they have to be patient and when we get our chance, we execute,” Richards said. “It’s a good win for us; one step closer to the finals and hopefully Tuesday we can pull it off against Village,” he added.

For Coach Austin Huggins of Spurs, the loss was disappointing, but he believes they are still within touching distance of the finals. “We threw away a lot of chances. Had we scored any of those opportunities, it would have been totally different in terms of the run of play. We played a very intense game and I want to congratulate (Conaree) on the victory, but we should have been stronger defensively,” Huggins said.

In the night’s earlier match St. Peters FC blew a 2-0 first half lead to draw 2-2 with Rams Village Superstars, leaving them still without a win so far in the Super Six. MVP of the match Makonen Gumbs scored twice for St. Peters in the 23rd and 31st minute, only for Travis Rogers of Village to score a brilliant diving header in the 44th minute to get Village back in the game. In the second half, Kimaree Rogers delivered a beautiful cross into the 18-yard box from a free kick which was connected into the back of the net by G’Vaune Amory in the 80th minute.

Village had chances to seal a win, but failed to score, with the match ending 2-2. The Super Six Playoffs continue Tuesday with crucial matches that could determine finalists for this season: Rams Village Superstars will face SOL IAS Conaree FC a 6pm. With Conaree at the top of the table, a victory would almost certainly usher them into the finals. But Village will have a say as a victory would also put them in a good position to make the final. In the 8:15pm match-up, S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s United FC will take on FLOW 4G Cayon Rockets. Cayon is yet to win a match and need to get this one if their campaign is to measure up to expectations. St. Paul’s, the defending champions, will be looking to bounce back from only their second loss of the season and the first for the playoffs. Both matches will be at the Warner Park Cricket stadium, Tuesday September 27 starting at 6pm.