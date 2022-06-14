Conaree, Cayon Trounce Opponents in Mid-Week League Action

Nicquan Phipps smashed in five goals in SOL IAS Conaree’s routing of TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles 9-0 on Wednesday. In mid-week SKNFA Premier League action at the Warner Park, Conaree had a field day leading as early as in the 4th minute with a goal from Phipps. He then went on to score the second goal, before red-hot striker Kadeen Lewis netted the first goal of his hat trick in the 32nd minute. Phipps scored in the 4th, 24th, 75, 84th and 86th minutes, while Lewis netted his hattrick in the 32nd, 40th and 48th minutes. Kenroy Hodge added to Conaree’s tally in the 77th minute.

In the night’s other Match Cayon blanked S-Krave Newtown F.C. 4-0.

Scoring for Cayon

Javern Matthew 8th min

Carlos Bertie struck twice 13th & (pk) 26th min

Quanieki Clarke 83rd min

Prior to the midweek action S.L Horsfords St. Paul’s, Fast Cash Saddlers F.C. and Rams Village Superstars grabbed crucial wins. On Friday May 27, S-Krave Newtown F.C. fought valiantly to rescue a 2-2 draw versus St. Peters F.C. after taking an early lead in the first half. After the match, Coach Earl Jones of Newtown said the team showed grit and their performance is a result of following instructions.

As for St. Peters player, MJ Pemberton, he bemoaned dropping two points from a winning position. Later that night Fast Cash Saddlers F.C. made it back-to-back wins after they edged TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles 1-0; the goal coming from Kishawn Herbert in the 80th minute. Coach Kenroy Knibbs praised his team for the grit to fight to get the one goal, which took them most of the match. On Saturday, defending champions St. Paul’s United came from two goals down to defeat Hotsprings Bath United 3-2 on Saturday.

Scoring for Hotsprings Bath UtdVenreece Richards scored both goals – 28th & 31st minScoring for St. Paul’sJakiel Leader 49th minKeithroy Freeman struck twice – 37th min (pk) & 66th min

In weekend’s last match Rams Village Superstars made light work of Trafalgar Southstars 2-0.

Scoring for Village SuperstarsJabez Dorsette 21st minKimaree Rogers 90th +5 min

Red cardOrdell Flemming (Village) 42nd min(Receiving a 2nd yellow card in the match)