Community leaders saluted for embracing spirit of giving, goodwill – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 17 hours ago

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister of Culture, the Honourable Jonel Powell, has saluted several community leaders in St. Kitts for executing a number of initiatives that demonstrate the spirit of goodwill and compassion usually associated with the Christmas season. At the opening of the three-night “In the Spirit of Christmas” programme on Monday, December 7, […]
Next Post

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution and Results of 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Tue Dec 8 , 2020
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. has announced its quarterly distribution pursuant to the Fund’s managed distribution policy and reported the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

You May Like