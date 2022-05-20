Commonwealth Secretary-General to Attend CCAICACB’s 8th Annual Conference

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 20, 2022 — The 8th annual conference of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions & Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB)will be graced with the presence of Commonwealth Secretary-General The Right Honourable Patricia Scotland. She is scheduled to attend the conference’s opening ceremony on Monday 23rd May 2022 at the St Kitts Marriott Hotel and Resort to deliver one of the event’s opening addresses.

The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, QC was born in Dominica. She is the sixth Commonwealth Secretary-General, the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean, and the first woman to hold the post.

The conference is being held under the theme “Controlling Corruption: Preventative Mechanisms work better than Reactive Measures” and runs from May 23rd to 274. There will be three “working days” that will feature presentations from various member countries, as well as guest speakers. The conference will end the five-day event when it holds its annual general meeting in a private session on the morning of Friday 27th May.

The general public is encouraged to keep abreast with the developments and events during the conference period by following the daily updates coming out of the conference. The sessions are anticipated to be dynamic and highly

informative.

The CCAICACB was established in June 2015. St. Kitts and Nevis was one of the original twelve Commonwealth Caribbean countries to sign onto this regional body. At the 2021 post-conference annual general meeting, Ms Pearletta Lanns, Chairperson of the St. Kitts Integrity Commission, and Mr. Ricaldo Caines, Chairman of the Nevis Integrity Commission, were both elected to the Executive of the CCAICACB.

They joined existing members Canon Mark Kendall, Chairman (Turks & Caicos Islands); Lady Anande Trotman-Joseph, Vice-Chairperson (Grenada); John Holmes, Member (Dominica); Dirk Harrison, Immediate Past Chairman (Jamaica); and Dr. Roger Koranteng, the representative of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

