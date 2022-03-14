Commonwealth Day 2022 Address by GG Sir Tapley Seaton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2022 (ZIZ) — As St. Kitts and Nevis join the global Commonwealth family in celebrating Commonwealth Day 2022, His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMGCVO QC JP LLD delivered an address on behalf of the nation to mark the occasion.

The Commonwealth comprises nations that were once ruled by Britain.

In a speech on March 14th, Commonwealth Day, Sir Tapley Seaton congratulated Queen Elizabeth the Second on her reign.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/clip-1-GG-COMMONWEALTH-ADDRESS-2022.mp4

He spoke of opportunities to dialogue with other countries afforded through membership.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/clip-2-GG-COMMONWEALTH-ADDRESS-2022.mp4

St. Kitts and Nevis joined the Commonwealth upon attaining independence in 1983.