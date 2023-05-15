Commissioner of Police Provides Update on Law Enforcement Efforts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 17, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Commissioner of Police, James Sutton has provided the general public with an update on law enforcement efforts of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force to date.

In a recorded statement, Commissioner Sutton provided an update on “Operation Reassurance” since its launch on April 4th to reduce the incidences of criminal activity in the Federation.

“The following statistics are testimony to the operation’s successes we have since then recorded–Search warrants executed: 42, Mobile patrols: 143, Foot patrols: 143, Number of arrests: 14, Number of firearms recovered: 6, Number of tickets issued: 93, Number of vehicles searched: 362, Gang engagements: 7”

He attributed the successes of the operation to the officers tasked with carrying out their duties.

“Our Police officers continue to work assiduously to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and residents are maintained. Their work in this regard has borne fruit to the tune of four of the five robberies committed in the month of April having already been solved. Such was achieved through the diligent work and dogged determination of our officers in the pursuit of justice.”

The Commissioner also asked the general public to refrain from resorting to violence as a way to resolve conflict as it “does not work”.

He concluded by reassuring the public of the Police Force’s commitment to protect everyone, uphold the law and pursue justice for the victims of any crime.