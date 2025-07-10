Commander Kayode Sutton falls prey to smear campaign fuelled by opposition 

St Kitts and Nevis Times, an opposition aligned media outlet has launched a smear campaign against the acting commissioner of Police, Kayode Sutton. They have accused the commander of taking a part of the payments from the PEACE programme from the beneficiaries of the programme.

Notably, this smear campaign started with the circulation of some voice notes which are being assumed to contain Commander Sutton’s voice. In these whatsapp voice notes, someone can be heard demanding money from the beneficiaries of the peace programme.

However, the origins of the voice note or the outrageous messages that are circulating on the internet can not be traced definitively. The likelihood of the voice belonging to the commander of Police Force, Kayode Sutton is not confirmed.

This suggests that the voice notes and the social media outrage can well and likely be a part of a well planned campaign designed to malign the image of the Police Officer. It is to be noticed that the coverage is politically motivated to malign the image of the police officer and paint it in a bad light. The police officer has been serving the people of the country with integrity and dedication for several years,

Many people from across St Kitts and Nevis have come out in support of the officer and defended him. It is clear that none of the claims made by the PLP aligned media outlet are factually proven.

Unless a rock solid proof emerges out of what is currently only allegation, the Acting Commander of Police, Kayode Sutton should be protecting form unnecessary attacks. The allegations to his character and questioning his career are disrespectful to his services.

He has worked hard for the community to grow and many people from all over the island have called him a patriotic national. It is the job of the media to make sure that the facts are presented to the people of the country.

However, social media, being an unpredictable place, has been fuelling the fire of misinformation and calling the commander corrupt, without facts.