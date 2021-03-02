Next Post

Authoritarian Bukele Wins Control of El Salvador - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Tue Mar 2 , 2021
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Populist President Nayib Bukele appeared Monday to have won control of El Salvador’s unicameral congress, ending a two-year standoff with legislators of the old parties that have dominated politics in the Central American country since the end of the 1980-1992 civil war. Bukele, 39, […]

