Cocorite man gunned down

Police are probing the murder of a Cocorite man on Thursday night.

Police said they received a report of gunshots on Cocorite Terrace around 11.30 pm.

They went to the scene and found the body of Christopher Blake on the steps of a house.

Blake’s body had several gunshot wounds.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Blake dead.

Crime scene investigators found several spent 5.56 mm shells.

No motive has been established for Blake’s murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing inquiries.

Blake’s murder brought the murder toll to 28 as of Friday morning.

There were 38 murders for the same period last year.

