Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police have issued 191 tickets between the period May 21 to June 20 for the offences of Failing to Wear Masks in Public and for Hosting Social Events Without Permission. The offences are both breaches of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations under which St. Kitts and Nevis has been operating. This information was disclosed by Superintendent Cromwell Henry at the […]