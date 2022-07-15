Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Ushers in Changes for 2022-2023 Academic School Year

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2022 (SKNIS): Students, teachers and faculty of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) will see changes for the 2022-2023 Academic School year which will officially commence on August 22.

“One such change pertains to the dates related to student advisement and the start of teaching and this would have been as a result of the delayed start of the CXC examinations. So we just want the public to be aware of the changes because persons may be accustomed to the general operations taking place within a certain time frame,” said Dr. Moyia Rowtham, Vice-President of the Academic Student Affairs at CFBC, during her July 13 appearance on ‘Working for You.’

“College officially opens for the Academic Year 2022-2023 Semester One (1) on the 22nd of August. We will be having divisional advisement sessions and registration for incoming and returning students from Monday, August 22, to September 02,” she added.

As it relates to teaching, Dr. Rowtham said that all Divisions will not begin teaching at the same time for all students and this again, is due to the delayed start of CXC. She noted teaching will commence on Monday, September 05 for all students – new and returning – from the Health Sciences and Teacher Education Divisions, as well for returning students in the Divisions of TVEMS (Technical Vocational Education and Management Studies) and ASGS (Arts, Sciences and General Studies). On September 12, teaching will commence for new students in the Divisions of TVEMS and ASGS.

Vice President Rowtham noted that the early application for entry into CFBC is still open and will close on Sunday, July 31. All applications must be submitted online via cfbc.edu.kn. The fee for this period is EC $35.00. The late application period will run from August 01-31 and the fee is EC $85.00.