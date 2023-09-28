Civil Servants Trained In Nutrition Data Collection Software

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 5, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Representatives from various government institutions have been undergoing training this week on a new type of software to collect data related to nutrition.The training sessions were held at the IT center at the CA Paul Southwell Industrial Park and the course is facilitated by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

The goal of the training is to provide an overall picture of the nation’s status when it comes to non-communicable diseases or NCDs and the District Health Information System or DHIS2 software is the tool being used to collect relevant data.Senior Technical Officer for Food Security and Nutrition at CARPHA, Abigail Caleb that the exercise would train persons on entering data, creating reports and analyzing data which would better inform CARPHA

Head of the Chronic Disease and Injuries Department at CARPHA Dr, Heather Armstrong said it was identified that there is a need for high quality data that could improve decision making and policy development at the national level.

The two-day training wrapped up on Thursday.

The CARPHA officials say follow up sessions will be held and most of them would be virtual.