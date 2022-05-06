Civil Servants, Pensioners and STEP Workers to Receive This Month Ten Percent Increase in Salary/wages Retroactive From January

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 06, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – At a time when external forces such as supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine are driving up the cost of living, the Government’s ten percent increase on the salaries and wages of civil servants, pensioners and workers of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) is unanimously welcomed—the increase comes into effect from the Government’s next pay cycle on May 25, 2022.

The ten percent increase, announced by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on Labour Day (May 02), is retroactive to January 2022. This means all beneficiaries – that is civil servants, pensioners and STEP workers – will receive a one time payment of the accumulated fees for the period January to April during the Government’s May pay cycle.

In making the announcement, Prime Minister Harris stated the Government’s decision is another clear example of its investment in the people by putting more money in the pockets of a large number of citizens and residents.

“These resources will translate to increased purchasing power for approximately 4,000 salaried Civil Servants, 1,064 Government Auxiliary Employees, 1,365 Pensioners and 2,800 STEP workers. This also has the great potential to propel increased economic activities which will in turn contribute to the economic recovery and stimulate job creation across the Federation,” said the Prime Minister.