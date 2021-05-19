‘City of Women’: A Refuge for Colombia’s Displaced Afro-Caribbeans – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

BBC- During Colombia’s more than half-century armed conflict, bloodshed between left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and the country’s military forced nearly eight million people to flee their homes. Women and Afro-Colombians in particular faced greater levels of violence in the conflict and would often arrive in far-off cities with nothing and no-one. In an impoverished neighbourhood […]
