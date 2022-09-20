Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis Encouraged to Exhibit a “Collective Mindset” to Build a More Prosperous Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 19, 2022 (SKNIS): As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates 39 years of Independence, today, September 19, 2022, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, during his Independence Day Address called on all to continue to exhibit a collective mindset to build a prosperous and self-sufficient country.

“I encourage us all to have that collective mindset to build our country, to mould and empower our youth, to protect and empower our women, to truly live out the philosophy of Country Above Self. Indeed, as our Independence 39 theme states, we must all collectively ‘refocus, re-create and redesign.’ When we do that, when we realize that St. Kitts and Nevis can be no greater than ourselves, then we will be able to answer that question and say “YES, we are independent!” said Prime Minister Drew.

The Honourable Prime Minister reflected on the words of The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey when he spoke in November 1937 at the Mutual Improvement Society Hall, the remnants of which still stand in Lower Market Street, Basseterre today.

“Your country can be no greater than yourselves. It is not God that makes the cities and towns. God gives you the land, but you build the cities. Your St. Kitts [and Nevis] will be no greater than your mindset.” He added that the words of “Brother Marcus Garvey was right then and his words are quite appropriate even now.”

Prime Minister Drew assured all that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is in good standing.

“My fellow citizens and residents, the state of our St. Kitts and Nevis is stable and hopeful. I know this because, throughout every corner of these great islands that I visit, our people are re-energized to work and build the country … our people stop me and express how excited they are about our future. This gives me hope that your government is on the right path and I continue to ask you to support us and help keep us on that path.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence for 2022, is being celebrated under the theme “Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39”. It was designed and won by Xavienne Roma Richardson.